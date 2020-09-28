FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

FRRVY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.53. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,503. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.