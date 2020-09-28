Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67).

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £3,455,619.45 ($4,515,378.87).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,350 ($30.71). 437,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 57.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,184.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,825.85. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

