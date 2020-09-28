Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 239,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 116,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

