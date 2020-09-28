Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of FRGI opened at $9.56 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $248.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

