Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

