Financial Comparison: Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) versus Uxin (OTCMKTS:UXIN)

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78%

Risk & Volatility

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prism Technologies Group and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uxin $227.64 million 1.21 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.56

Prism Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Uxin on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

