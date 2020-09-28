Financial Review: Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) versus CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (NYSE:CWYCY)

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CHINA RWY CONST/ADR alerts:

This table compares CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and Kelso Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RWY CONST/ADR $120.17 billion 0.08 $2.92 billion N/A N/A Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.16 $3.33 million N/A N/A

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 2.36% 7.26% 1.66% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and Kelso Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kelso Technologies beats CHINA RWY CONST/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations. It undertake projects, such as railways, highways, urban rail transits, water conservancy and hydropower, housing construction, municipal engineering, bridges, tunnels, airports, and wharfs. The company is also involved in the provision of survey, design, and consultation services for railway, urban rail transit, highway, municipal engineering, industrial and civil building, and water transport engineering. In addition, it manufactures large railway track maintenance machinery, excavating machinery, rail equipment, special construction equipment, bridge construction equipment, railway electric construction equipment and materials, lifting equipment, and steel structures. Further, the company is involved in the real estate development; purchase and sale of goods and materials; and provision of logistics, financial agency, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Group.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.