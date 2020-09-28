Financial Survey: Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) vs. KBR (OTCMKTS:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jardine Strategic pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KBR pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBR has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KBR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

KBR has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KBR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KBR and Jardine Strategic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 0 9 0 3.00 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBR currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. Given KBR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR -0.50% 13.83% 4.62% Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBR and Jardine Strategic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $5.64 billion 0.58 $202.00 million $1.69 13.52 Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.55 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than KBR.

Summary

KBR beats Jardine Strategic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segment's services include research and development, test and evaluation, program management and consulting, operational and platform support, logistics and facilities, training, and security. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

