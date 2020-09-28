Financial Survey: Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) versus Terex (OTCMKTS:TEX)

Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Terex alerts:

86.6% of Terex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Terex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Terex and Wowjoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 4 10 2 0 1.88 Wowjoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terex presently has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Terex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Terex is more favorable than Wowjoint.

Profitability

This table compares Terex and Wowjoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 0.34% 6.70% 1.84% Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Terex has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wowjoint has a beta of 4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terex and Wowjoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $4.35 billion 0.31 $54.40 million $3.25 5.96 Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Wowjoint.

Summary

Terex beats Wowjoint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The Cranes segment designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets mobile telescopic and lattice boom crawler cranes, tower cranes, and utility equipment, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Demag brand names for the construction, repair, and maintenance of commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines, tree trimming, and certain construction and foundation drilling applications, as well as for infrastructure projects. The MP segment engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and related components and replacement parts. This segment's products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Wowjoint Company Profile

Wowjoint Holdings Limited provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in various projects worldwide. The company's machine supply products include bridge erection machines, such as launching machines, and MSS and molds; material handling products comprising special carriers, straddle carriers, slab mobilift with double cantilevers, wind power handling equipment, and gantry cranes; and trollies that include tire, flat, and low frame trollies, as well as trollies for transporting railway panels. Its machine supply products also comprise bridge replacement gantries for highway and railway bridges; and marine hoists. In addition, the company offers rental services for equipment, including T-beam launching machines, segment lifters, special launching carriers, special carriers, tire trollies, and mobilift with double cantilevers. Further, it provides various construction and engineering services related to bridge construction and rail services, such as solutions on erection of prefabricated bridge/viaduct and rebuilding replacement of old bridges. Additionally, the company offers subcontracting services comprising job sit services through operating machines for bridge erection, bridge rebuilding, lifting, and transporting at prefabrication yards, as well as equipment move commissioning. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.