Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Capitalization Tops $129,127.37

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $129,127.37 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

