First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Coverage Initiated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

FCF opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

