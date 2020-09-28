First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

FHB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after buying an additional 197,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 82,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 156.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 935,760 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 618,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 105,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.