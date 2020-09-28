First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE:FR opened at $39.77 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

