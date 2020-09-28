First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of FR stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

