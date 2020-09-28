First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,652. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

