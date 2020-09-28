First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.61. 540,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

