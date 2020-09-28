First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

FN opened at C$33.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.95.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total value of C$100,011.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,059,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,705,853.80.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

