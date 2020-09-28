First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $14.48 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $345.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

