First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.54. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

