First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 84.7% in September

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:FEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

