First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 84.7% in September

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:FEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.
First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.