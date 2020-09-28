First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund by 67.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

