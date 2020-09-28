FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHNIY. Renaissance Capital downgraded FirstRand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstRand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded FirstRand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of FHNIY stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21. FirstRand has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

