FirstService Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

FSV opened at $127.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

