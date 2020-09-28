Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

NYSE FVRR traded up $5.36 on Monday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.70 and a beta of 2.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.