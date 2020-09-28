Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the August 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 497,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,787. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Flower One in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.