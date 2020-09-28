Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the August 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 497,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,787. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Flower One in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

