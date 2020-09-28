Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $9.17. 140,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.76.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

