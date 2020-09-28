FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $235,585.73 and approximately $10,560.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.27 or 0.01593767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00187064 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

