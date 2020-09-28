FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by 148.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

