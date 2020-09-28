FMC Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by 148.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.