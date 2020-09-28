FMC Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by 148.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

FMC stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

