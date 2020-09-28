Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Up 182.2% in September

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 182.2% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRTN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,669. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Get Fortran alerts:

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.