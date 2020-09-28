Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

FBIO opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 185,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

