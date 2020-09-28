Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 2,871,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 624.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.