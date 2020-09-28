Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.97.

FSM stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 624.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

