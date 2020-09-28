Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.79. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.