Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FXBY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Foxby has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.
About Foxby
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.