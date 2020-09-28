Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FXBY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Foxby has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

