Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) and First Citizens BancShares (NYSE:FCNCA) Financial Analysis

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.23% 11.86% 1.05% Franklin Financial Network 15.25% 7.53% 0.81%

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franklin Financial Network pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franklin Financial Network has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Citizens BancShares and Franklin Financial Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Network 0 2 1 0 2.33

Franklin Financial Network has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Franklin Financial Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 1.68 $457.37 million N/A N/A Franklin Financial Network $202.65 million 2.25 $14.81 million $2.16 14.11

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

