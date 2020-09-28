Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.97.

FCX stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 122,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17,300.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,995,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,037 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

