Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

