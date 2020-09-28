Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

