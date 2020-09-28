Fusion 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003445 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid and Cobinhood. Fusion has a market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,916.46 or 0.99788941 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,337,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,768,021 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Liquid, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

