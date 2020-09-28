FUTURAX Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $8,672.87 and approximately $6,398.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00073636 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001306 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000427 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00112338 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008564 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

