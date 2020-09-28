G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of GTHX opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $459.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

