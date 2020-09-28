Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GLXZ opened at $1.10 on Monday. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

