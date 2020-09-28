Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $$124.50 during trading on Monday. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth battle games.

