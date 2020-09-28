Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,228.72

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $131,228.72 and $127.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,314,200 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

