Garlicoin (GRLC) One Day Volume Hits $35.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $124,829.97 and approximately $35.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,293,362 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

