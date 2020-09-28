GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

GLOP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 218,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,211. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.