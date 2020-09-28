GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GBLX traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,757. GB Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About GB Sciences
