GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GBLX traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,757. GB Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

