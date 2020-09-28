GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.14.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.